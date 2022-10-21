RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), stated on Friday that he will retire after five weeks without seeking an extension.

The COAS reportedly stated that the army will not participate in politics. It is important to remember that General Bajwa’s extended term is coming to an end on November 29 and that the government will name his successor in due time and in accordance with the Constitution.

Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, has asked for delaying the appointment because he believes the current leaders are unqualified to make such a choice.