RAWALPINDI: On Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement to clarify General (ret.) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s comments regarding the “combat worthiness” of the Pakistan Army. A statement was published in response to media discussions about the condition of various weapon systems in the army’s stock.

The former army chief’s remarks about the army’s combat readiness, according to the ISPR, were “quoted out of context.” The public was also given the assurance in the statement that the army takes pleasure in its operational readiness and combat worthiness and that the armed forces will always maintain its weapons, equipment, and battle-hardened human resource ready for the defence of the nation.

The clarification was made in response to journalist Hamid Mir’s admission on television that General (ret.) Bajwa had informed a group of 20–25 journalists that Pakistan was not ready to engage in war with India. Subsequently, the comment was taken up by Indian media, which covered it on significant news channels.

The statement from the ISPR attempts to allay any concerns about the combat readiness of the Pakistani Army and reassure the populace that the army is constantly ready to defend the nation. The clarification also emphasises how crucial it is to present reporting statements in their appropriate context in order to prevent misunderstandings and inaccurate information.