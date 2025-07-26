Inter-Services Public Relations Director General, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, held a special interactive session with students of Government College University (GCU) Lahore.

He highlighted Pakistan’s decisive response in neutralizing India’s Operation Sindoor and the broader victory of truth in the recent conflict.

During the session, DG ISPR especially commended the passion, patriotism, and awareness displayed by the youth during the operation. Students asked candid questions on national and societal issues, particularly concerning security and defense.

At the conclusion of the session, GCU students paid a heartfelt tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces through a patriotic song.

The students termed the engagement with DG ISPR as a positive initiative and expressed a strong desire for similar sessions in the future.