Karachi: Foreign exchange reserves increased during the last week, after which the total volume was recorded at 21 billion 22.6 million dollars.

According to the State Bank, the government’s foreign exchange reserves increased by 16 million dollars during the last week and on December 19, the government’s foreign exchange reserves reached the level of 15 billion 902.5 million dollars.

The data showed that commercial banks have reserves of 5 billion 12 million dollars and the total value of reserves has been recorded at 21 billion 22.6 million dollars.