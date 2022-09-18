Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has stated that there will be a nominal charge of Re0.08 per liter in the price of petroleum products despite the coalition government’s indecision on the fortnightly fuel price change.

The federal minister indicated on Saturday that the price of gasoline or diesel will either go up or down, adding that the final decision on fuel pricing will be made today (Sunday).

Miftah expressed hope that the rupee will stabilize despite his inability to foresee the local currency’s exchange rate against the dollar in response to the falling rupee value.

He did, however, stress that the government will not step in to control the value of the rupee.

Additionally, he gave the populace the assurance that prices for power would start to drop in October.

In the following two months, the populace will experience the most relief. The coalition government’s top priority, he continued, is the relief effort and the rebuilding of flood-affected districts.

Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) are reportedly showing a lot of interest in a number of Pakistani industries.

He stated that Qatar was looking for a $3 billion plan to invest in solar, LNG, and stock market facilities.

He estimated that approximately $5 billion would be invested overall in various Pakistani industries. He stated that $1.5 billion in funding from the ADB alone would be used to launch public interest projects.

He was upbeat about the backing of other nations, saying: “With the assistance of friendly countries and international organizations, we will overcome any challenges encountered in the economic and business sectors.”