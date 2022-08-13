From August 14 (Sunday) to August 18 (Thursday), according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s forecast, the nation will experience another round of torrential rains and “vigorous” monsoon activity. Flooding is also expected in several areas of Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh, including Karachi, during this time.

The Makran coast in Balochistan is likely to be affected by a depression that has formed in the Arabian Sea, according to a Saturday Met Office advisory.

According to the Met Office, monsoon currents were regularly infiltrating southern regions of the nation due to this weather system, and then another low-pressure area was probably going to approach Sindh on August 16.

Between August 16 and August 18, additional “widespread rain-wind/thundershowers (with isolated heavy to very heavy falls)” were predicted for Balochistan and Sindh.

Between August 14 and August 18, intense downpours may result in urban flooding in a number of Sindh cities, including Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Mirpurkhas.

Between August 14 and August 16, urban floods may affect these places as well as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Gujranwala.