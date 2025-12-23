It is equally probable to hear that ‘the youth are Pakistan’s greatest asset’ and that ‘population growth is the nation’s biggest problem’. The country appears unable to reach a decision. However, this past Sunday, the under-19 men’s cricket team provided a compelling reason for people to have faith in the former. They accomplished what their senior counterparts had failed to do for nearly ten years: defeating India in a major tournament final and seizing the title. And this was not the narrow, chaotic, suspenseful victory that the nation is accustomed to. Pakistan emerged victorious in the Under-19 Asia Cup final by a staggering 191 runs, showcasing an unparalleled dominance. Sameer Minhas was named player of the match for his contribution of 172 runs off 113 balls, which helped Pakistan score 347 runs while losing eight wickets. Minhas received vital support from Ahmed Hussain and Usman Khan, who scored 56 and 35 runs respectively. The trio compensated for some disappointing performances on the crease. Minhas was also awarded the player of the series title, having scored fewer than 40 runs on only one occasion. The Indian team faced a formidable target of 348 runs, heightened by the pressure of the final against their arch-rivals, and they did not come close to achieving it.

While announcing incentives, the prime minister stated that each player would receive a cash award of Rs1 million and each sports staff member Rs500,000, reaffirming the government's dedication to fostering young talent. He prayed for the team's ongoing success and encouraged them to stay focused in the coming years to secure spots on the national side. The Pakistani bowlers showed no mercy, limiting their opponents to just 156 runs and concluding the match with India not even halfway through their innings. The best bowler was right-arm fast bowler Ali Raza, who took four wickets while conceding only 42 runs. In general, the bowling attack of Pakistan's U-19 team displayed a level of ruthlessness and skill that will evoke memories for Pakistani fans of the country's bygone years of greatness. Without a doubt, their performance will have benefited from the comfortable cushion provided by the batters something their senior counterparts often cannot rely on. The U-19 team's victory has been celebrated by famous cricketers, politicians (including the prime minister), and fans nationwide. Nevertheless, it is crucial to take advantage of the moment and capitalize on the accomplishments of the young players. It is possible that Sameer Minhas and Ali Raza will wear the senior team shirt one day. What can we do to prevent them from giving in to the inconsistency that affects our senior professionals?