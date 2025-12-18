Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan’s standard has increased worldwide after defeating India in a humiliating manner.

Addressing the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Prime Minister Faisal Rathore in Muzaffarabad, Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan’s standard has increased after defeating India on the military and diplomatic fronts in a month and Modi is hiding his face from everywhere.

He said that from America to Pakistan, everyone will keep reminding India that 7 planes were shot down in the war, that is why Modi is hiding his face from the world and we will not let him escape from any forum in the world.

Bilawal saluted the officers and men of the security forces for their unwavering determination and courage in the war against terrorism and said that killing 15 Indian proxy terrorists including the ringleader Alam Mehsud in operations is a great success.

He said that he fully supports the “Determination of Stability” campaign of the security forces to rid the country of terrorism, and the entire nation is united and determined to wipe out the Indian proxy terrorists and their facilitators.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the foundation of the PPP was laid in Kashmir, not Lahore and Larkana. When a dictator martyred Zulfikar Bhutto, the people of Kashmir also protested in Muzaffarabad and Srinagar.

He said that Benazir Bhutto Shaheed represented the freedom movement of Kashmiris all over the world. She taught me, Asifa and Bakhtawar that where the sweat of Kashmiris falls, our blood will fall.

Bilawal said that my mandate in Gilgit-Baltistan was stolen during the reign of Imran Khan and given to another party. When I came to the people of Kashmir for the election campaign, the people did not disappoint me, but here too our mandate was seized, which every child of Kashmir knows about.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP mandate was stolen twice but we continued our peaceful political struggle. When the decision was being taken about the Azad Kashmir government during the PDM era, we accepted the decision in the national interest, but due to past decisions, political opposition arose in Kashmir.

He said that the PPP has a manifesto and ideology. The political consciousness in Kashmir is not as high as in the entire region. The people of Kashmir cannot survive without political struggle. The problems of the people here are yours to implement.

Bilawal Bhutto instructed the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir that by becoming the voice of the people of Kashmir, the promise made to the Kashmiri people with love will have to be implemented. Modi wants to divide Kashmir’s position by making brother fight with brother, but we will not allow this conspiracy to succeed under any circumstances.

He said that we believe that there is a political government that fights for the rights of the people. When you suppress politics, the Prime Minister cannot represent them properly, then the people protest. He said that Kashmiris are no longer abandoned because their representatives are Faisal Rathore and Bilawal Bhutto.

Bilawal said that the first 6 months may be a tough test for the Azad Kashmir government, but the Prime Minister will solve the problems, he will form a cabinet and hold an open court like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and go quietly.

The PP Chairman said that whatever is needed from Islamabad, I will personally meet Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and talk to him and we will get it, we will not run the Azad Kashmir government in closed rooms, we will work with the people to resolve the problems.