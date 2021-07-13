World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma passed away on Tuesday. Yashpal, 66, suffered a cardiac arrest. He represented his nation in 37 Tests and 42 ODIs, scoring two centuries and 13 fifties for India between 1978 and 1985.

Having made his ODI debut against Pakistan in 1978, the right-hander was given his first Test cap against England at Lord’s. Five years later, he would win the Cricket World Cup with India at the same venue.

That glorious campaign stands as his greatest achievement on the cricket field, having played a starring role in India’s road to the trophy. He was the team’s second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, making 240 at 29.62, including scores of 89 in India’s surprise win over West Indies in their opening match, and 61 in the semi-final against England.

A solid middle-order batter who was quick between the wickets, Yashpal played 160 first-class matches, scoring 8933 runs at 44.88, with a high score of 201 not out and 21 centuries.

In retirement, he went on to serve as a national selector.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and son.

After his demise, many prominent cricketers, past and present, paid tribute to Yashpal on social media.