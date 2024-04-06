Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry was released from Adiala Jail.

According to jail sources, Fawad Chaudhry was granted bail 2 days ago, after which he has now been released.

Fawad Chaudhry reached home after his release from Adiala Jail, upon reaching home his daughters were happy and welcomed their father.

It should be noted that Fawad Chaudhry was imprisoned in Adiala Jail on judicial remand in the NAB case related to land in Jhelum.

Fawad Chaudhry had approached the Islamabad High Court for bail after his arrest, after which the Islamabad High Court ordered the release of the former federal minister on bail.