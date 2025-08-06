The poor’s problem is not the stock exchange, they just want bread: Riasat Ali Azad, All political parties must sit together to improve the economy: Saad Waseem, Modi was very arrogant, which we have reduced to dust: Jauhar Saleem

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, for the first time, our relations with America have improved, economic conditions in the country are not good, corruption is on the rise in the country, Pakistan’s exports are not improving, Pakistan gave India the worst defeat, the country will not recover until the economy recovers, no election affair has taken place since 1970, how will this system work when elections are not fair.

President Islamabad High Court Riasat Ali Azad says, There is no such thing as a constitution in Pakistan, the state is independent, there is no such thing as justice in Pakistan, courts are not doing their job, people are crying, bureaucracy is committing a lot of corruption in this country, business people are selling everything and leaving, if business people take money abroad, how will the situation in the country improve, inflation is on the rise in the country and they don’t care about the state, the economy is not improving due to the government, the government is not paying any attention to the economy, they raid people’s homes and harass them, there is no such thing as a constitution in the country, they have distorted the constitution, the poor’s problem is not the stock exchange, they just want bread, at this time, the poor are yearning for two meals a day, we have to leave the past behind and move forward, i also say that those who took part in the May 9 protests should be punished, those who held a press conference on May 9 were acquitted, those who held a press conference on May 9 should also be punished, i am not from PTI, I talk about the constitution and law, Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub have filed an appeal for bail in the Peshawar High Court, the punishments meted out to the PTI leadership will end soon.

Parliamentary Secretary Finance Saad Waseem says, Pakistan’s economy is not as strong as it should be, solutions must be found to improve Pakistan’s economy, when our government came to power, everyone was saying that the country would default, we have put the country on the path of development, export situation in Pakistan has improved, all political parties must sit together to improve the economy, Pakistan comes first for us, we will not allow anyone to break the law, those who committed May 9th will be brought to justice, our party also faced many difficulties but we did not panic, a case was filed against me in 2018 and he suffered for two years, raids should end in the country, PTI people did not celebrate Exploitation Day yesterday, PTI people kept crying for their founder yesterday, PTI members call for protests every day, we all have to work together for the development of the country.

Former Foreign Secretary Jauhar Saleem says, there are black sheep in every field, it was previously seen that the US and India had good relations, India has made many agreements with the US before, Modi was very arrogant, which we have reduced to dust, Donald Trump stopped the war between Pakistan and India, Modi has been exposed before the whole world, the United States imposed sanctions on Russia, India has been buying oil from Russia, we must stand against corruption, we have to bring qualified people forward, this will improve the country, Pakistan has abundant resources, Pakistan-Iran pipeline project was a success, there is constant talk of fines being imposed on us over this project.