A police officer in Faisalabad was discharged from duty after his celebratory video of Imran Khan, chairman of the PTI, being released from jail went viral online.

Following his conviction for violating the police department’s discipline, CPO Usman Akram Gondal discharged Constable Faizan on Wednesday.

Inquiries into the viral video were ordered by the CPO, and the results of those inquiries found the cop to be at fault. The CPO dismissed the officer from service after reviewing the inquiry report.

According to a press release, police are a disciplined organisation, and each officer is required to maintain apolitical behaviour while in uniform.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) detained the PTI leader on May 9 in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust issue. But the arrest was contested before the Supreme Court, which on May 11 ordered his release.