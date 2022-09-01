NEW YORK : Serena Williams turned back the clock on Wednesday, playing more like a world number one than a player outside the top 600, to shock world number two Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2 and go to the third round of the US Open, postponing her retirement plans.

Williams has always had a hard time losing, and the 40-year-old American’s unwavering drive to triumph was on full show during an engaging two-hour, 27-minute race that was unexpectedly high quality, intense, and dramatic.

Serena Williams announced earlier this month that she intended to stop playing tennis because she was “moving away from sport.”Any final farewell has been postponed since Williams will return to the court on Thursday to play doubles with her older sister Venus.

On Friday, she will face Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who defeated Russian Evgeniya Rodina by scores of 1-6, 6-2, and 7-5.When asked how she defeated the world’s second-ranked player, Williams responded, “I’m a pretty decent player.” I love a challenge and rising to a challenge, so this is what I do best.

“It’s really come together during the last few matches played here in New York.Since I’m such a competitive person, I only see it as a positive.”I have nothing to prove at all.”