LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Bahrain on a two-day visit on Wednesday.

He will lead Pakistan s delegation in the 2nd session of Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission.

During the Ministerial meeting, both sides will hold expert level talks, particularly focusing on Commerce, Investment, Energy, Overseas Employment, Agriculture, Information and Broadcasting, Tourism and other areas of mutual interest.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also call on the Bahraini leadership. He will have bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Dr. Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close fraternal relations deep rooted in common faith and values.

He said the bilateral relations are reaching new levels after Prime Minister Imran Khan s visit to Bahrain in December 2019. He said both the countries are working to further strengthen their bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was also decorated with Bahrain’s prestigious award “King Hamad Order of the Renaissance”.

Pakistan and Bahrain remain committed to further augmenting the bilateral relationship for mutual benefit.

The inaugural session of the Pakistan-Bahrain JMC was held in Islamabad from 5-6 February 2017.