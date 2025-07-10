Severe rainstorms accompanied by strong winds have wreaked havoc across Punjab during the past 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to at least 22 others.

In Sheikhupura’s Mirza Virkan area, the collapse of a roof claimed the lives of two children — 2-year-old Arham and 5-year-old Haram — while two others sustained injuries.

In Vehari, incidents of structural collapse due to the heavy rainfall were reported in several areas including 23WB, Muslim Town Stop, 19WB, and 57WB. Four individuals were injured in these accidents. Additionally, one person was injured in Chak No. 59WB when solar panels fell during the storm.

In Bhakkar’s Mankera area, a wall collapsed on Link Road near Hyderabad City, injuring one person. Similarly, in Dera Ghazi Khan’s PEG City area, three people were wounded when a roof caved in.

In Attock, six members of a family were trapped inside their house due to heavy rain and urban flooding near Babu Chowk, Chungi No. 07. Rescue teams reached the site promptly, provided medical aid, and moved all individuals to a safe location.

Multiple rain-related incidents were also reported in Lahore. In Harbanspura, a motorcyclist was injured due to a slippery road. Another person was injured near the New Ravi Bridge.

Similar motorbike slip incidents in Ali Raza Abad and Wahdat Colony left two more individuals injured.

In the Kashmiri Gate area, a child died due to electrocution after coming into contact with an electric pole. In another incident on Aashiana Road, a person was injured when a roof collapsed.

In a separate incident, the roof of a house collapsed in the Taxali area, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to three others. In Nishter Colony, another roof collapse also claimed one life and left three injured.

Authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors during extreme weather, avoid low-lying areas, and take necessary precautions as rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue over the coming days.

According to data from the Water and Sanitation Agency’s (Wasa) Monsoon Control Room, Lahore received an average of 58.8mm of rain, with some areas like Nishtar Town recording the highest 84mm, followed by Lakshmi Chowk (78mm) and Paniwala Talab (74mm).

The first spell of rain lashed the city from 2:45am to 5:40am, with a second, more intense downpour hitting between 10:45am and 12:11pm.

The heavy showers exposed the weaknesses in Lahore’s drainage system, with key areas such as Jail Road (63mm), Qurtaba Chowk (68mm) and Wasa Head Office in Gulberg (69mm) experiencing severe water accumulation. The rainwater mixed with sewage, creating a public health crisis as residents struggled to navigate flooded streets.

Despite claims from the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) about deploying cleaning teams and clearing over 6,000 waste containers, citizens reported minimal improvements on the ground.

“The main roads are still submerged, and no one from the administration is here to help,” said Asif Mahmood, a shopkeeper at Lakshmi Chowk.

Monsoon rains also affected several other districts across Punjab in the last 24 hours. Khanewal recorded 51mm, Rawalpindi 42mm, Sahiwal 44mm, Murree 41mm, Okara 30mm, Mandi Bahauddin 27mm, Mangla 24mm, and Toba Tek Singh 13mm.

Other regions like Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Gujrat, Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha, Multan and Jhang also experienced downpours.

In Lahore, the rain continues with intervals, with lightning and strong wind, making the weather pleasant, and giving relief to people from mugginess.