An infiltration attempt by Fitnatul Khawarij was foiled by taking advantage of the Pak-Afghan ceasefire. Security forces killed 45 to 50 Khawarij during a successful operation in Mohmand.

Security sources said that security forces in Mohmand district foiled an infiltration attempt into Pakistan from the Afghan border during a major operation and killed 45 to 50 Khawarij.

Security sources said that according to reports, the operation was carried out on the basis of intelligence information, in which a large group of Khawarij was targeted. Several Khawarij were also injured during the operation, while the Pakistan Army surrounded the area and started a complete clearance operation.

According to security sources, the exchange of fire during the operation has been going on for several hours. The movement of the Khawarij can be seen in the footage before the operation began.

The slain Khawarij had come from Afghanistan to carry out terrorist acts in Pakistan.