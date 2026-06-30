MONTERREY: Morocco secured a place in the FIFA World Cup last 16 after defeating the Netherlands 3-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout on Monday, following a 1-1 draw after extra time, and will now face co-hosts Canada in the next round.

Ismael Saibari struck the decisive penalty after Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou denied Crysencio Summerville’s spot kick, sealing victory at the end of a tense contest that saw Morocco force extra time with a stoppage-time equaliser.

The shootout featured several twists. Morocco’s Neil El Aynaoui failed to convert, while Dutch substitute Justin Kluivert also missed. Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen appeared to stop Soufiane Rahimi’s effort, but the ball slipped beneath him and crossed the goal line. Quinten Timber then sent the Netherlands’ fourth penalty wide. Achraf Hakimi missed the chance to finish the contest when he struck the post, but Saibari calmly converted Morocco’s final kick to send his side through.

The knockout clash had been evenly poised throughout. Cody Gakpo gave the Netherlands the lead in the second half before Issa Diop rescued Morocco deep into stoppage time with a towering header, and neither side could find a breakthrough during the additional 30 minutes.

Morocco created the clearer openings before halftime, but Verbruggen produced a string of impressive saves, first denying Ayoub Bouaddi’s close-range header before keeping out a powerful strike from El Aynaoui.

Bounou was tested only once in the opening period, comfortably pushing away Micky van de Ven’s long-range attempt.

Hakimi remained a constant threat down the right flank, striking the crossbar and forcing another save from Verbruggen as Morocco dominated large spells of the game. The Dutch attack gained more purpose after coach Ronald Koeman introduced Wout Weghorst from the bench.

The substitute made an instant impact, flicking the ball into the path of Summerville, whose persistence created the opportunity for Gakpo to fire a first-time finish beyond Bounou in the 72nd minute.

The goal carried added emotion for Gakpo, who recently revealed that he and his partner had lost their unborn child during pregnancy. Overcome with emotion after scoring, he was embraced by teammates as he celebrated.

The Netherlands looked set to progress as Virgil van Dijk made a crucial defensive intervention to deny Saibari while Morocco pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

However, with time running out, substitute Chemsdine Talbi delivered an inviting cross from the left, and Diop rose above Van Dijk to head past Verbruggen in stoppage time, sending the match into extra time.

Both teams continued to threaten during the extra period, with the Netherlands looking dangerous on the counterattack and Morocco pressing for a winner, but neither side could break the deadlock.

Morocco ultimately held their composure in the shootout to complete a memorable victory and keep their World Cup campaign alive. They will now take on Canada in Houston on Saturday for a place in the quarter-finals.