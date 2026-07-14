Gul Asghar Khan, Ijaz Mahmood Malik, and Sarmad Ali Khan discussed national stability, anti-corruption, and regional security. Participants criticized Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s recent statement, urging him to withdraw it and issue an apology to the nation

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said there is a need to improve the situation in Pakistan, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has put the country on the path of development. Maulana Fazlur Rehman came to my house and praised the army a lot, I don’t understand Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement. Field Marshal is playing number one role for the country, Field Marshal’s visit to Turkey will yield good results, When we change our circumstances, the country’s circumstances will automatically change, corruption and inflation are issues in the country, corruption should be eliminated in the country, we have to fix the internal situation of the country, water is being wasted, there are no dams in the country, there are many problems in Sindh, people get worried after hearing this, there is a lot of corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Iran will definitely avenge its martyred Supreme Leader.

Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Gul Asghar Khan, said when we took over the government, the country was on the verge of default, we saved the country from default. India and Israel have a nexus, under the leadership of Field Marshal, we gave India the worst defeat. India will remember the defeat in the battle of truth for centuries. India is not digesting Pakistan’s progress. India is sponsoring terrorism in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Fazlur Rehman should not have made such a statement. I give Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son a salary of five million rupees, send it to him at the border, Martyrs of the Pakistan Army are sacrificing their lives for the country, it is because of the Pakistan Army that we sleep peacefully in our homes. The Pakistan Army has made eternal sacrifices for the country. Maulana Fazlur Rehman should withdraw the statement he has given, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement has hurt the hearts of the entire nation, You should make such a statement in China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Gul Asghar Khan said. Maulana Fazlur Rehman should not make such statements, the entire nation stands with the armed forces, Maulana Fazlur Rehman should apologize to the nation for his statement, during this period.

Air Vice Marshal (retd) Ijaz Mahmood Malik, said the US, Iran will have to come to an agreement again, war is not beneficial for America. America wants to leave the region as soon as possible, war is not good for both countries, we hope that peace will be established in the region soon. Israel wants to derail the peace agreement, peace cannot be established in the region until the Palestinian issue is resolved. Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement is a matter of national security, such statements give fuel to enemies. Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been out of power for a long time, Maulana Fazlur Rehman should be given some power. The Field Marshal’s visit to Turkey is very important, the friendship between Pakistan and Turkey is unparalleled. Pakistan’s army is the best army, Pakistan and Turkey want peace in the region. The US, Iran will return to the negotiating table soon.

Leader of the PPP Senator Sarmad Ali Khan, said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should not have made such a statement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman should retract his statement, Pakistan’s army is fighting on the borders, Field Marshal’s visit to Turkey will be successful. NATO and other issues will be discussed during the Field Marshal’s visit. The Field Marshal played an important role in the US-Iran ceasefire, the whole world is now looking towards Pakistan, when India tried to test us and we gave a befitting reply. Gave India a response that will be remembered for centuries. Pakistan also played an important role in the US-Iran ceasefire, there is corruption in the country, we will only end corruption from the country, Inflation should be reduced in the country.