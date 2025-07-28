Pakistan is being welcomed everywhere: General (retd) Moinuddin Haider, The govt is only working for its own interests: Iqbal Khan

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has made the country’s situation very good, government ministers are traveling abroad for the betterment of the country, the economic situation in the country is not good and it needs to be controlled, investment is not coming to Pakistan, the government has imposed taxes on the people, corruption is not decreasing in the country, but rather increasing, mountains of atrocities are being broken in Palestine, says SK Niazi

Former Interior Minister General (retd) Moinuddin Haider says, Ishaq Dar and Mohsin Naqvi are on a foreign tour, a good impression is being left from their visits, Pakistan is being welcomed everywhere, fake news must be controlled, Ishaq Dar is making successful visits, Ishaq Dar has invited the US President to visit Pakistan during his visit.

He added, the situation in the country is not improving due to delay in decisions, the government should create facilities for the people, no one wants to see their capital sink, Pervez Musharraf made the NAB law to prevent corruption, this law was later amended, China has supported Pakistan in every difficult time, i think China is a superpower at the moment, Pakistan has made China and America friends, india is committing terrorist incidents every day, neighboring countries are angry with India, Modi has a lot of arrogance, people are hating Modi, India has reached the brink of destruction due to Modi’s arrogance, India attacked Pakistan by creating the Pahalgam incident, whatever problems exist within Pakistan, they should be solved together.

MNA Tehreek-e-Insaf Iqbal Khan says, the entire nation stands with the founder PTI, the government is oppressing our workers, PTI has no agenda of its own, our leadership is being punished, we are not afraid of punishments, we defeated all parties in the last elections, PTI founder is standing firm, PTI wants constitutional rule in the country, our government was formed by the power of votes, PTI members are not peddlers of ideas.

We do not accept the formula of minus the founder of PTI, PTI founder wants improvement in the country, PTI founder’s son will raise voice for his release, we are going to launch a movement for the release of the founder, PTI founder will not deal with anyone, the government is only working for its own interests, there is no such thing as a constitution in Pakistan, inflation is on the rise in the country, citizens are deprived of food and drink, government ministers are wasting money on their visits.