Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir showed wartime leadership in the war against India, who could be better than him for the post of Chief of Defense?

A video message released on the official X page of the Muslim League (N) referring to Maryam Nawaz said, ‘What could be a better appointment for the Chief of Defense than Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, he showed wartime leadership in the war with India.

In another post, without naming anyone, she said, ‘I can say on oath that I or Nawaz Sharif Sahib did not take revenge on anyone, they took revenge on us. Nature has taken revenge on them for this revenge.’