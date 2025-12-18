Rawalpindi: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir holds important meeting with Libyan Armed Forces Chief.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-e-Juraat, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, is currently on an official visit to Libya where he met with Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, was also present in this important meeting.

According to the ISPR, upon his arrival in Libya, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was presented with a guard of honour by a decorated contingent of the Libyan Armed Forces. On this occasion, a meeting was held between the top military officials of the two countries, in which matters of mutual interest were discussed.

During the meeting, the regional security situation, challenges faced in the region and ways to further enhance bilateral defense cooperation were discussed. The two sides emphasized the importance of cooperation in the areas of training, capacity building and counter-terrorism.

According to the Pakistan Army Spokesperson, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reiterated his commitment to further strengthen defense ties between Pakistan and Libya based on shared interests. He called the promotion of military cooperation between the two countries important.

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar appreciated the professional capabilities of the Pakistani armed forces and expressed his desire to further expand defense cooperation with Pakistan.