Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir was award the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class, the Saudi Arabia’s highest national honour for his central role in advancing defence cooperation, strategic coordination, and institutional linkages between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The medal was conferred on the Field Marshal by the Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during his official visit to the Kingdom, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides held discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional security dynamics, defence and military cooperation, strategic collaboration, and evolving geopolitical challenges. The interaction reaffirmed the deep-rooted, historic, and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

“The honour recognizes Field Marshal Asim Munir’s distinguished military service and leadership, as well as his central role in advancing defence cooperation, strategic coordination, and institutional linkages between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. It also reflects his contributions toward regional peace and stability, including sustained collaboration in counter-terrorism and security,” ISPR said.

The Saudi leadership conveyed its appreciation for Field Marshal Asim Munir’s professionalism and strategic outlook, noting his commitment to strengthening the longstanding, brotherly ties between the two countries

Field Marshal Asim Munir expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi leadership for the honour, describing it as a reflection of the enduring bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the security, stability, and prosperity of the Kingdom.

The conferment of the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class underscores the depth of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations and the shared determination of both nations to further strengthen strategic cooperation in pursuit of regional and global peace.