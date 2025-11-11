The Closing Ceremony of the 45th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet was held at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU), Jhelum, with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The 45th PARA Central Meet 2025, conducted from October 1 to November 10, brought together over 2,000 participants from the Pakistan Army, Air Force, Navy, Civil Armed Forces, and rifle associations from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and the Federal areas. Competitors displayed exceptional shooting skills and professionalism throughout the event.

The Pakistan Army emerged as the winner of the 3rd Inter Services Combat Shooting Championship 2025, securing victory in all four inter-services matches. The Punjab Regiment won the Unit Firing Proficiency Match Group-I, while Sepoy Muhammad Irfan of the same regiment earned the prestigious title of “Master at Arms.” Naib Subedar Umar Farooq of the Army Marksmanship Unit won the Army Hundred Rifle Match Trophy.

Addressing the participants, the COAS praised their outstanding marksmanship and highlighted the importance of shooting proficiency in the armed forces, emphasizing that “mastery in shooting must remain a core objective of military training.”

Later, the COAS attended the Centenary Celebrations of Military College Jhelum (MCJ) as Chief Guest. He inaugurated the Centenary Monument and College Museum, commemorating 100 years of the institution’s excellence and legacy.

Field Marshal Asim Munir lauded MCJ’s contribution in nurturing leadership, discipline, and patriotism, acknowledging the significant role played by Alamgirians in the service of Pakistan and its armed forces. He also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, paying homage to the martyrs.