Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, interacted with the participants of the 18th National Workshop on Balochistan at General Headquarters (GHQ). The workshop focused on exploring Balochistan’s socio-economic development and its strategic importance for Pakistan.

During his address, the COAS & CDF appreciated the resilience and patriotism of the people of Balochistan while highlighting Balochistan’s pivotal importance for Pakistan’s prosperity and development. He lauded the wide ranging initiatives being undertaken by the federal and provincial governments, underscoring a people-centric approach that aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of the province and unlock its vast economic potential for the benefit of its people.

The COAS & CDF acknowledged the constructive role of civil society, particularly in debunking propaganda, and highlighted their crucial part in driving sustainable development. He stressed the importance of rejecting vested political agendas to ensure that Balochistan’s future is shaped by long-term prosperity for all its residents.

Highlighting the security challenges, the COAS & CDF remarked that Indian-sponsored proxies continue to propagate violence and disrupt development in Balochistan. He reaffirmed that such inimical designs will be thwarted through stern actions by Security Focres to rid the province of terrorism and unrest.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, the COAS & CDF also emphasized that any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity, whether direct or indirect, will be met with a firm and decisive response. Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to protect the lives and well-being of its citizens.

The session concluded with a candid interactive Q&A, where the COAS & CDF answered questions and provided further insights into ongoing efforts for Balochistan’s development and security.