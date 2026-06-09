Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal has said that herbal medicines are the need of the hour.

According to details, Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal addressed a seminar on herbal and traditional medicines in which he said that we feel that herbal medicines are the need of the hour.

He said that there are no laws and regulations in this regard. We have considered it. Moreover, the legislation has gone from the Ministry of Health to the Ministry of Law. In a few weeks, DRAP will have regulations in this regard.

The Federal Minister said that this conference is not against Western medicine, every sector has its own importance, Western medicine stops affecting your body after a while. In Pakistan, a sick person takes eight days to recover, while it takes three days worldwide. We build hospitals, do not wait for patients, but the day is already filled. The healthcare system creates more patients.

He further said that the number of diseases is increasing so much that even if hospitals are built in every street in the country, the number of patients will not decrease. We are on the verge of destruction, 85 percent of medicines are being made in Pakistan, but the raw materials are coming from abroad.

Speaking at the National Population Stabilization Program ceremony, Mustafa Kamal said that the population in Pakistan is increasing rapidly. Our biggest problem is population, the government is working on it.

He said that many problems are spreading due to the increasing population, the youth are facing difficulties in government jobs.