The Federal Constitutional Court adopted a strict stance in the case regarding the installation of billboards by the Parks and Handicrafts Authority.

A two-member bench heard the matter related to granting permission for the billboards and expressed strong displeasure with the authority.

During the hearing, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi remarked that billboards are extremely dangerous. He said the authority wants to install them to collect fees, asking, “Will you stoop this low for money? Are you willing to endanger lives just to earn fees? If a billboard collapses and causes damage, who will be responsible?”

Justice Rizvi further inquired whether the authority was prepared to accept responsibility for any loss of life or property.

The court also raised questions about the mechanism used for installing billboards.

Justice Rizvi noted that billboards fall during storms, asking whether the construction standards of sites are checked beforehand. He added that the Supreme Court has already issued a decision imposing a ban on billboards.

Counsel for the Parks and Handicrafts Authority requested time to review the court’s previous judgments.

Justice Rizvi granted the request, stating that if the authority cannot locate the decision, the court will provide it at the next hearing. He warned that if the authority insists on discussing permission for billboards, the appeal will be dismissed with a fine.

The court adjourned the case indefinitely, warning of strict action at the next hearing.