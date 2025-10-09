The federal cabinet ratified the historic defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement issued by the PM House, the federal cabinet meeting was held at the Prime Minister House under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif briefed the federal cabinet in detail about his official visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Nations General Assembly and Malaysia.

The federal cabinet ratified the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

On this occasion, the cabinet members paid tribute to the leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The federal cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, approved the donation of 15 unflyable aircraft (8 Cessna and 7 Fletcher) of the Plant Protection Department to various institutions for educational, commemorative or exhibition purposes.

The remaining 4 flyable Beaver aircraft under the department will continue to be used by the Department of Plant Protection for operations against locusts.

It may be recalled that earlier attempts to auction these aircraft had not been successful, after which this step has been taken regarding these aircraft.

In addition, the federal cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Water Resources, gave in-principle approval to the enactment of the “WAPDA Security Force Act, 2025” to establish a special security force to protect important dams and hydropower projects managed by WAPDA.

The cabinet ratified the decisions taken in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on October 2, 2025.

According to the announcement, the federal cabinet ratified the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases on September 22, 2025.

However, it did not approve the proposed amendments to the Alternate Medicines and Health Products Enlistment Rules-2014 and referred it to a special cabinet committee.