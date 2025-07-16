The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad has announced the results of the 2025 annual examinations for 9th and 10th grades.

Once again, female students have dominated the top positions, while no institution under the Federal Directorate of Education secured a position.

According to the announced results, in the Science Group, Maryam Nadeem from Army Public School, Masroor Road, Rawalpindi secured first position with 1093 marks. Amna Nasir from Lahore Grammar School, The Mall, Wah Cantt stood second with 1087 marks, while Alisha Saqib from Amlah Foundation School & College, Misrial Road, Rawalpindi, and Fatima Wajid from Army Public School & College for Girls, Attock jointly secured third position with 1083 marks each.

In the Humanities Group, Sana Bibi from Shining Star Public School, Allama Iqbal Colony, Rawalpindi Cantt secured first position with 1045 marks. Abdul Rehman from Institute of Islamic Sciences, 17 Mile, Islamabad stood second with 1029 marks, while Muhammad Sufyan Ahmed from the same institute secured third position with 1022 marks.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Education Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while addressing the ceremony, said that it is our success that talented Pakistani students are making their mark across the world. He congratulated the successful students.