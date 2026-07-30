Pakistan’s famous actor Fawad Khan has once again become the center of attention on social media with his new pictures. Seeing his recent glimpse, a large number of fans are commenting on his changing personality, while some users have also started speculating that the actor may have undergone some mild cosmetic treatments.

Fawad Khan is currently busy shooting for his new film, in which he is playing the lead role alongside actress Ayeza Khan. In the film, Fawad Khan is playing the role of a security forces officer, for which he has already cut his hair quite short. This new hairstyle has brought about a clear change in his overall personality.

Fawad Khan’s new look in recently surfaced photos and videos has shocked fans. In the photos circulating on social media, he was also seen with a well-known cosmetic surgeon from Lahore, after which the rumors intensified that he may have undergone some kind of aesthetic treatment to enhance his figure.

Although there has been no official explanation from Fawad Khan or his team, social media users have expressed their opinions in different ways. Some fans said that minor changes can be seen on the actor’s face, which could include Botox, fillers or other cosmetic procedures, while many users simply attributed it to a new hairstyle, weight loss and improved fitness.

Some users also humorously wrote that Fawad Khan should share the address of his cosmetic surgeon with his fans, while some speculated that he had undergone treatments like facelifts and fillers on his face. On the other hand, many fans also commented on his significant weight loss. Some people speculated that he may be using a drug like Ozempic to lose weight because he is a diabetic, but this claim was also not confirmed.