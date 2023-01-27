The appeal for an extension in the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry in a sedition case brought against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan was heard by a district and sessions court on Friday.The court reserved its decision (ECP).

The police asked the court for an extension of the remand, arguing that it was necessary for them to conduct additional investigation.

Following the conclusion of a two-day physical remand in a sedition case, the PTI leader was shown before the court in Islamabad.

The court on Wednesday rejected the Islamabad Police’s motion for an eight-day physical detention of the former federal minister in favour of a two-day detention of the PTI leader in a sedition case.

The former federal minister of information was moved to the Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) compound in Sector H-11 as per the directive by the capital’s police.

The police took Fawad to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) while the decision was being made, where a physical examination revealed that he was in good health.The former federal minister angrily refuted all accusations and called for the case to be dropped because “the FIR is a fake” and that it was based on fraud.

PTI leader made the statements in Lahore, according to Fawad’s attorneys, thus his lawsuit ought to have been filed there rather than in Islamabad as the accusations were politically motivated.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members and their families were publicly “threatened” in a media discussion the day before, leading to the PTI leader’s arrest from his Lahore home in the early hours of Wednesday.

Although the federal administration has denied any participation, there was fierce criticism of his detention within its ranks.