Fawad Chaudhry, the vice president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former minister of information, was arrested by the Punjab Police on Wednesday morning.

Police have detained Fawad Chaudhry at his Lahore home, according to a tweet from PTI leader Farrukh Habib. He claimed that the new administration began rounding up PTI leaders in a panic.

فواد چوہدری کو پولیس نے ان کے گھر سے ابھی گرفتار کرلیا ہے۔ امپورٹڈ حکومت بوکھلاہٹ کا شکار ہوگئی ہے — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) January 25, 2023

Prior to that, thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters gathered outside PTI leader Imran Khan’s home in Zaman Park, Lahore, in the early hours of Wednesday to defend their leader from a potential arrest by the Punjab police.

Numerous PTI employees, including women, children, and senior party officials, responded to the call made via the party’s official Twitter account by arriving at Zaman Park.

Speaking to the journalists in front of Imran Khan’s home, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that thousands of workers had only arrived here with a 30-minute notice. Imran Khan is the most well-liked leader in the nation, thus detaining him would be a plot against Pakistan, he claimed.

Imran Khan, according to Fawad Chaudhry, is our red line, and if someone tries to have Khan arrested, there will be riots all throughout Pakistan. He predicted that all of Pakistan’s cities would be put under lockdown as the populace supported their beloved leader.

PTI leader arrested by Defense A police

The PTI politician was detained by Islamabad police in the Defence A police area of Lahore, and he will likely appear before a magistrate in the Cantt courts.

The Islamabad police unit would probably ask the local court for Fawad’s tranist custody.