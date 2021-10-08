ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Friday has strongly criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for the economic woes of the country.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the minister said the twelve billion dollars loan which we paid this year could have been used for giving subsidy on oil and electricity.He said the effects of international increase in prices that Pakistan faces today are the outcome of those disastrous ten years of past governments.