Fasting is about developing the ability to lead a life bound by restrictions rather than unrestricted. Another Hadith records that the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said that when somebody abuses a fasting person, he should say in return, “Peace be upon you. I am not the one to return abuse for abuse.”

For that reason, the goal of fasting is also to refrain from indulging in negative thoughts and develop a tolerant personality. It is important to give others leeway to create a better society. This means allowing others to have their opinions and beliefs, even if they differ from ours.

For this, one has to practice tolerance, a lack of which in individuals or a group can upset the peace in society. Tolerance is a crucial aspect of personality development for the individual and the overall development of a society or a nation. It allows us to regulate behavior, make better decisions, and achieve positive goals.

Humans consist of two essential parts — the body and the soul. The body is crucial to everyday tasks, while the soul elevates a person to higher realities. To preserve the mind or soul’s purity, we need to nourish the soul, just like the body.

Fasting involves disconnecting oneself from worldly pleasures and redirecting one’s focus towards God. This redirection towards God is not physical; it requires restraining negative emotions and remembering God in one’s heart and mind.

Fasting undertaken in its true essence becomes a conduit for fortifying inner resilience and cultivating unwavering supplication. These virtues, honed during the sacred month, equip individuals with the strength and wisdom to navigate the trials of everyday existence with grace and perseverance.

In essence, Ramadan beckons believers not merely to observe its rituals but to internalize its profound teachings, integrating compassion, empathy, and stewardship into the fabric of their being.

Fasting is a cornerstone of spiritual discipline that transcends the physical act of abstaining from food and drink. Its essence lies in cultivating a profound sense of piety and gratitude that extends far beyond the month of Ramadan, permeating the fabric of one’s existence throughout the year.

While the Holy Quran emphasizes the significance of fasting for an entire month to express gratitude for divine guidance, its deeper purpose unfolds in spiritual transformation.

Indeed, the spiritual efficacy of fasting hinges on its internal dimensions rather than its outward observance alone. It is not merely a matter of refraining from sustenance during daylight hours but a profound journey of self-discipline and introspection.

In this regard, fasting serves as a conduit for nurturing virtues such as patience, gratitude, and humility, enriching the believer’s connection with the divine.

Iftar is an Arabic word that means ‘to break’. In the Islamic context, it means breaking the fast by eating and drinking after sunset. Iftar is not simply a dinner. It has greater significance. It is a combination of spiritual and physical food.

This spirit of fasting guides us to the importance of sustainable consumption; today, billions of dollars worth of food is wasted yearly while millions sleep hungry every night. It is incumbent upon us that, at least at the individual level, we do not waste food and contribute our part towards a more sustainable food system.

The Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) once said, “When any of you is fasting, he should refrain from all indecencies. He should not raise his voice. If anyone fights with him or abuses him, he should not retaliate but say that he is fasting.” This Hadith highlights the true essence of fasting: abstaining from all things God has forbidden.

Fasting means abstinence. One who adapts it throughout his life has understood the whole point of fasting.