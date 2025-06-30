Famous TikToker Kashif Zameer from Lahore has been arrested once again.

According to the report, Kashif Zameer’s videos of armed guards being beaten up by security guards were going viral on social media for a few days, on which action was taken and cases were registered against Kashif Zameer and his security guards at the CCD police station.

Cases were registered against Kashif Zameer under various sections including displaying weapons. Kashif Zameer was arrested by CCD Iqbal Town. Along with the TikToker, the CCD also arrested 13 of his guards.

Weapons have also been seized from Kashif Zameer’s guards. After which Kashif Zameer’s confession and apology video statement have also surfaced.

It should be remembered that Kashif Zameer has faced various cases before and has been arrested.