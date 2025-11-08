Clinical psychologist, former news anchor and social media influencer Dr. Nabiha Ali Khan has tied the knot.

Dr. Nabiha, who has been in the news on social media for some of her statements and videos in the past, has tied the knot with her close friend Haris Khokhar, the photos and videos of which are going viral on social media.

Dr. Nabiha Ali’s marriage ceremony was held at Maulana Tariq Jameel’s residence, where Maulana Tariq Jameel himself performed her marriage ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by a limited number of guests, including Farah Iqrar and other celebrities.

Dr. Nabiha wore a simple but elegant off-white wedding dress, while her companion Haris also maintained harmony by wearing a sherwani of the same color.

According to sources, Dr. Nabiha wore precious jewelry worth Rs. 10 million, while her dress was also designed by renowned designer Hina Salman, which is also said to cost around Rs. 10 million.

According to Dr. Nabiha, she did not know beforehand that Maulana Tariq Jameel would perform the marriage ceremony. The decision was made by the Maulana himself two days ago, which made her very happy. Social media users have expressed their best wishes and prayers for the couple.