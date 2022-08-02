THATTA: Following recent severe rain with in twin coastal regions of Thatta and Sujawal, a sizable population marooned in flooded settlements in union council Baghan is at risk of hunger.

If the government did not take preventative measures like earth-filling on the left and right banks of the Ochto outfall drain, strengthening the dykes of the Ghorabari tributary and Udero Lal channel, and rehabilitation of Tikka drain regulator, irrigation experts and nearby villages believed that the situation might become disastrous in the 3rd and final spell of downpours predicted by the Weather forecasting department for August and September.

Before the third spell wrecked devastation on their villages, the marooned populace, especially in the deltaic region, pleaded for rapid assistance to preserve their lives.

As the Dadu local council has not yet been able to reestablish their roadway link with each other and with adjacent towns, the people of more than 300 marooned villages in the Kachho for is shortages of food, safe drinking water, and medicine.

The main bridges of the Kakar-Nai Gaaj dam, along with five small and two big bridges that were washed away in hill torrents in the wake of heavy rains from July 7 to 27, have still not been repaired. These bridges were washed away in hill torrents after the heavy rains from July 7 to 27. They are located in Wahi-Johi, Wahi-Gorakh hill station, Chhinni-Johi, Tando