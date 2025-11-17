Only 1 dengue patient has been reported in Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours.

According to sources from the Health Department, no patient has died from dengue this season. A total of 23,505 patients have been screened.

So far, the number of dengue positive patients in the district has been 1,538. The number of dengue patients under treatment in various hospitals is 12, while 1,361 teams are conducting dengue surveillance across the district.

So far, 6,390,235 houses have been checked and 2,13,729 dengue larva hotspots have been found in the houses.

Checking of 1,951,739 places has been completed, while 29,232 larvae were found positive at the places.

A total of 2,42,981 dengue larvae have been recovered. 4652 FIRs have been registered for violation of dengue SOPs, 1945 places have been sealed for violation and 3767 challans have been issued.