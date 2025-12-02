Former Pakistan cricket team captain Moin Khan has fallen victim to the irresponsibility of social media.

In the race to be the first to report the death of senior Hyderabad cricketer Moin Khan Rajput, a member of the 1992 World Cup winning team, Moin Khan was posted on social media.

65-year-old former first-class cricketer Moin Khan Rajput from Hyderabad was the captain of the Mahboob Sports Cricket Club, while former Test captain Moin Khan is in good health.

However, due to the false news circulating on social media, Moin Khan’s relatives, friends and fans around the world have been deeply troubled.

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan said in his video statement on this false news that social media spread the news about me without verification, which caused me great anger and distress.

He said that I received hundreds of messages and telephone calls in this regard.

Moin Khan, who is associated with the famous PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators, says that it is very important to verify any news before broadcasting it, otherwise the people concerned face severe hardship.

The former Test captain also expressed his grief over the demise of his namesake senior cricketer.