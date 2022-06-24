ISLAMABAD: GDA MNA Dr. Fahmida Mirza emphasized the necessity for all parliamentarians to come together and brainstorm solutions to the nation’s ongoing issues on Thursday.

Speaking during a session of the National Assembly presided over by speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, Fahmida said, “The middle class is disappearing and the majority of edibles, including cooking oil, are imported.”

The GDA MNA further asserted that institutions were becoming divisive and that the NA had lost its effectiveness in the absence of powerful opposition.

Recently, Fahmida faced backlash on social media after photos of her cutting the birthday cake for former premier and PPP chair Benazir Bhutto alongside Speaker of the National Assembly Yousuf Raza Gilani surfaced.

The Muslim world should oppose the blasphemous words made by BJP officials against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the GDA MNA stated, so that no one would ever dare to repeat such despicable conduct.

She even said lawmakers should be briefed behind closed doors on the government’s negotiations with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).