Former South African captain Faf du Plessis has decided not to participate in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The next edition of the IPL will be held after the T20 World Cup scheduled for 2026.

However, according to sources, the veteran batsman has confirmed his availability for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11.

Faf du Plessis announced his decision in an emotional post on Instagram. In the post, he spoke about his long-term association with the IPL and the impact it has had on his career.

The former South African captain said that after 14 seasons in the IPL, he has decided not to go to the auction this year. This year, he has decided to take up a new challenge and will participate in the new season of the PSL.