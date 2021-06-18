Facebook is reportedly planning to introduce a new podcast product on June 22. Once the feature is rolled out, the social media platform will also allow its users to access their favourite podcasts on Facebook and also create sound clips from their favourite shows and share them on Facebook pages. The episodes of their selected podcasts will appear under a new Podcasts tab that hasn’t been made live yet but was showcased by Facebook in April. The social media giant has also released its podcast terms and conditions that can be viewed by anyone.

Facebook confirmed that a limited number of page owners would have access. However, emails are still being sent to additional page owners, suggesting the rollout might be wider than initially anticipated.

“Facebook will be the place where people can enjoy, discuss, and share the podcasts they love with each other,” the company says in this email.

Interestingly, the terms of service for Facebook’s podcast platform ensure that the company has the rights to make “derivative works” with the content. There are no details on what exactly that means, but it’s something to keep in mind before you submit a podcast.

Facebook will also provide a feature called “Clips” to help creators promote their feature with short clips of an episode that can be shared anywhere on the social network.