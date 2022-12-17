By Sardar Khan Niazi

Modi has brought distress to minorities, including India’s millions of Muslims. With an increase in hate crimes against Indian Muslims, the world’s so-called largest democracy is becoming dangerously intolerant” under the Hindu nationalist government.

Hindutva, a form of Hindu nationalism, is where the problem lies. As a term and ideology, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar popularized it first in 1923. It forms the basis of the RSS, as well as the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Hindu Sena groups. As a far-right, ethnic-nationalist ideology, Hindutva uses religion as a way to justify violence “against Dalits, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Ravidassias, and Buddhists.”

Since Modi became PM, the Hindutva movement has gained momentum under his government. Kashmir is its biggest victim. Dangerous workings of the Indian government have led to terrorist activities in the region. After more than a decade of severe persecution, India’s minorities are growing increasingly concerned over the mushrooming of newer, more violent Hindu extremist groups.

Gone are the days when they had to watch out only for the most influential Hindu extremist umbrella organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), along with two groups with which the RSS is closely linked, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Council) and its youth wing, Bajrang Dal.

With voter support faltering for the RSS political wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), moderate and extremist sections within the Hindu nationalist movement are blaming each other, and militant splinter groups have emerged. Claiming to be breakaway factions of the RSS, new groups with even more extreme ideologies are surfacing.

The Abhinav Bharat (Pride of India), the Rashtriya Jagran Manch (National Revival Forum), the Sri Ram Sene (Army of god Rama), the Hindu Dharam Sena (Army for Hindu Religion), and the Sanatan Sanstha (Eternal Organization) have launched numerous violent attacks on Christian and Muslim minorities.

Not too long ago, the protesters, who were shouting slogans in support of the Shiv Sena, a Hindu extremist party that pushes a protectionist regional agenda, did target the IBN-7 and IBN-Lokmat newsrooms in Mumbai.

The attackers told employees that they would not tolerate reports criticizing the Shiv Sena while TV pictures showed a Network-18 outside broadcast van also being targeted in Pune, southeast of Mumbai. About 25 men breached security at the Network 18 group premises in Vikhroli, breaking glass windows with dustbins, overturning chairs, and attacking journalists and other staff.

Once, Hindu extremist Shiv Sena’s leader Bal Thackeray criticized leading Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar for saying that he was an Indian first and that Mumbai, his home city, “belongs to all Indians”. Indian government’s methods, approach, and ideology must change towards its neighbors if it wants to get rid of extremism for good.

Modi is fond of playing on hatred. Ashis Nandy, a prominent intellectual and psychologist once interviewed Modi and found him as a fascist in every sense. Modi has turned two hundred million of India’s Muslims into his internal enemies. He is labeled as a hero of anti-Muslim chauvinists as he rose to power by encouraging anti-Muslim bigotry.

The UN experts have always raised concerns over a series of issues in India, including extrajudicial killings, the potential statelessness of millions in Assam, the possible eviction of tribal communities and forest-dwellers, and the communications blackout in Kashmir.

Western newspapers call Modi a Hindu dictator. Modi’s ride into power has been a mockery of justice. In an unashamed disrespect for inclusivity that formulates the foundation of democracy, India has suppressed minorities and pushed them to the wall.

New Delhi has faced international censure including in the United States Congress, the European Parliament, and the United Nations Human Rights Council. The deteriorating human rights situation in India must prevent countries from doing trade with India.