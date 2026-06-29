New details have emerged regarding the expected launch of technology company Apple’s upcoming flagship device, the iPhone 18 Pro, according to which the company may introduce its new iPhone series in September 2026.

According to the report, the timely release of the second developer beta of iOS 27 indicates that Apple is following its traditional launch timeline.

According to an estimate, the first public beta of iOS 27 will be released in July, while the final release candidate version may be presented around September 9.

The report claims that Apple’s annual launch event is likely to be held at Apple Park on September 9, 2026, where the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the company’s first foldable phone, which will likely be called the iPhone Ultra, may be introduced.

The same event is also expected to unveil new Apple Watch models. However, the sale of the foldable iPhone could be delayed by a few weeks in case of manufacturing issues.

According to the report, the final version of iOS 27 is expected to be released on September 14, while sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could start on September 18, 2026.

It should be noted that all these dates and details are based on an analytical report and predictions. Apple has not yet officially confirmed the launch or schedule of the iPhone 18 series.