In a move toward modernisation, the Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has decided to issue digital vehicle cards for Islamabad-registered vehicles.

Previously, vehicle ownership was documented through physical books, later replaced by smart cards. Now, digital cards will be introduced to simplify the process further.

According to reports, this initiative is currently in its initial phase. The digital vehicle card will be stored in the owner’s mobile wallet, eliminating the need to carry physical documents or smart cards.

The digital cards will be integrated with all digital parking plazas in Islamabad, allowing users to pay parking fees directly through the card.

Additionally, traffic challan records and other vehicle-related information will also be accessible via the digital card.

Director Excise Bilal Azam stated that the department regularly embraces innovation. The new system will ease document management for vehicle owners. In the next phase, vehicle ownership transfers will also be digitized, enabling buyers and sellers to complete biometric verification and ownership transfer from their homes using mobile devices, thereby eliminating the need to visit the excise office entirely.