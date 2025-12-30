Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed has filed an appeal against the sentence handed down by a military court.

Confirming the development, lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq, who represents retired Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, said that an appeal against the military court’s verdict was filed on December 27, though he declined to share further details.

It may be recalled that a Federal Court Martial sentenced former DG ISI Faiz Hameed to 14 years’ imprisonment for violating the Official Secrets Act, misuse of authority, and breaches of the Pakistan Army Act.

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, during a press conference on December 11, had shared details of the military court’s verdict. He said that investigations against Faiz Hameed under the Army Act began on August 12, 2024, and after 15 months of inquiry, the sentence was awarded.

Under Section 133-B of the Pakistan Army Act, Faiz Hameed had 40 days to file an appeal against the Field General Court Martial’s decision after the announcement of the verdict.

According to the law, the appeal against a military court’s sentence is reviewed by a Court of Appeals constituted by the Army Chief. After reviewing the appeal, the Army Chief has the authority to accept it, reject it, suspend the sentence, or issue orders for modification.