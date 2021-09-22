ISLAMABAD: No one tells us how to resolve our crises but the advent of electronic voting machines will resolve every crisis in Pakistan, says Prime Minister Imran Khan in a session on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the ceremony of Performance Agreements’ signing wherein he took onboard all 41 federal ministries to set new targets for years in government.

He said the people opposing the EVMs are the real enemies of Pakistan. In every election after 1970, the losing party claims there had been rigging in the polls, he said.

The corrupt people capitalize on the conventional electoral manners and they would never want to have transparency that EVMs can bring, the premier said.

On the other hand, he also motivated his cabinet and to encourage them for setting up new targets, he said every team has some goals determined for it and it requires inspiration from the most talented players, Imran Khan said.

The premier went on that the ministers who would accomplish their set targets are the only ones to make a good reputation.

It’s not only the losing team but winners also reflect on their performances and those who analyse their shortcomings and past performance well are the ones who learn the secret to winning, he said.

Never compromise on your vision, said the premier. “Never accept anything below your set bar.” It is in the most crucial times that your mettle is tested, he said.