ISLAMABAD: Eurasian Legal Framework Study Cell has been jointly established by Centre for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad, Area Study Center (Russia, China & Central Asia), University Of Peshawar and Mian Abdul Rauf Law Associates, Islamabad.

The vision of Eurasian Legal Framework Study Cell is to equip the coming generation with the requisite knowledge and producing experts in terms of Eurasian trade, commerce and investment laws and cross border regulatory framework.

The Eurasian Legal Framework Study Cell will help developing the soft component of regional economic and political integration by making efforts for harmonizing and coordinating the regional legal regimes. The Study Cell will also help synchronize the lawfare among the relevant institutions in Eurasian region.

The cell will also facilitate exchange programs of scholars and legal experts. It will also conduct research on aligning national laws/regulatory framework with the SCO legal framework.

On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed betweenCentre for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad, Area Study Center (Russia, China & Central Asia), University Of Peshawar and Mian Abdul Rauf Law Associates, Islamabad.

The MoU was signed by Mian Abdul Rauf, Former Advocate-General Islamabad & Prosecutor-General of Pakistan under the Protection of Pakistan Act,Prof. Shabir Ahmad Khan Director Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar and Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director CGSSon behalf of their respective organizations.