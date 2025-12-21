The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed its first credit financing agreement in Pakistan’s water sector since 2015, marking renewed development engagement between Pakistan and the European Union, according to an official joint statement issued by Pakistani foreign office.

The agreement and broader cooperation were discussed during the 15th EU–Pakistan Joint Commission meeting held in Brussels, co-chaired by Muhammad Humair Karim, secretary at Pakistan’s economics affairs ministry, and Paola Pampaloni, acting managing director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service.

According to the statement, Pakistan briefed the EU on key regional matters, including the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the Indus Waters Treaty, underscoring the importance of resolving disputes “peacefully and in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.”

Both sides also exchanged views on global developments, including Gaza, where they affirmed support for a comprehensive plan to end the conflict, the statement said.

The security situation in Afghanistan, threats emanating from its territory, and the need for sustained humanitarian assistance were also discussed.

Human rights and governance

The EU welcomed Pakistan’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council and acknowledged progress made in aligning the application of the death penalty with international standards, while encouraging “further steps in this direction,” according to the foreign office.

Discussions covered freedom of expression and media, judicial independence, freedom of religion or belief, anti-Muslim hatred, and the rights of minorities and vulnerable groups.

The EU reiterated its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts to safeguard fundamental freedoms, including the rights of women, children, laborers, and migrants.

Trade and GSP+

EU–Pakistan trade relations featured prominently, with both sides reviewing market access challenges and cooperation under the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+).



They also agreed to improve the overall business environment and confirmed plans to advance this work at the High-Level EU–Pakistan Business Forum scheduled for April 28–29, 2026, in Islamabad.



Both sides agreed that priority areas under the Multiannual Indicative Program, green inclusive growth, human capital development, and governance, remain aligned with Pakistan’s national development agenda.

The meeting also reviewed cooperation in education, science and technology, digitalization, and connectivity.



The growing participation of Pakistani students in the Erasmus Mundus program was noted, alongside plans to explore research collaboration under Horizon Europe.

Progress under the EU–Pakistan dialogue on migration and mobility was also reviewed. The EU welcomed Pakistan’s steps to counter irregular migration and migrant smuggling, while both sides stressed that returns must be “safe and dignified,” the MoFA statement said.