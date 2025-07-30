H.E. Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, has been honored with the title of “Ambassador of Margalla Hills National Park” for his dedicated efforts to promote a clean and green environment within the park.

​H.E. Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, bestowed the title upon the Ambassador during their meeting at the CDA Headquarters.

​The two officials discussed potential collaborations in smart city solutions, urban greenery, and capacity building through institutional linkages and technical exchanges.

​The Ambassador briefed the CDA Chairman on Ethiopia’s corridor development project—a large-scale urban transformation initiative led by Prime Minister H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed. This project focuses on infrastructure development, mass plantations, and riverside beautification to enhance living standards across Ethiopian cities, he added.

He also proposed establishing a sister city relationship between Addis Ababa and Islamabad to foster cultural and commercial ties between the two nations.

The Ambassador also informed the Chairman about the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad’s upcoming tree plantation campaign in Islamabad,as part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s “Green Legacy Initiative”.

He extended an invitation to the CDA Chairman to participate in the campaign, aiming to raise awareness about climate change.



The ​Chairman also shared insights into the CDA’s performance, highlighting key development projects completed and underway in Islamabad.

He emphasized the CDA’s strategic vision to develop the capital into a modern, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable city.

The Chairman commended the Ambassador’s leadership in various clean and green campaigns in Islamabad, particularly within the Margalla Hills National Park.

He expressed keen interest in learning from Ethiopia’s experiences in sustainable urban development and riverside uplifting initiatives.