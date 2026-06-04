​ISLAMABAD : The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan agreed on Thursday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in culture and tourism sectors to further enhance people-to-people relations between the two nations.

​The important discussion to this end took place during a meeting between H.E. Dr. Oumer Hussien Oba, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia, and H.E. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture.

​The meeting which held at the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture in Islamabad, explored various avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly through the exchange of delegations and knowledge sharing.

​During the discussion, the Ambassador highlighted the historical relations and shared values of the two nations, underscoring the importance of the Ethiopian Airlines in establishing seamless connectivity, not only between the two countries, but also Pakistan and Africa.

The Ambassador also briefed the Federal Minister on Ethiopia’s unique heritage, including its distinct calendar, traditional festivals, and rich ethnic and linguistic diversity.

​To strengthen people-to-people contacts, the Ambassador proposed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the cultural ministries of both countries to promote joint cultural and tourism initiatives.

​The Federal Minister welcomed the Ambassador’s proposal, assuring his full support for promoting cultural cooperation between the two nations.

He also acknowledged the growing ties between the two countries and reiterated his commitment to carry forward the strong foundational relationship built over the years.